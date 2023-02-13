Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial ordered by Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2023 0

A state appeals court has reversed convictions on robbery, assault and gun charges and granted a new trial because of ineffective assistance of counsel.

