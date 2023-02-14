Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – License: Skaneateles Country Club v. Cambs

Fourth Department – License: Skaneateles Country Club v. Cambs

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department License Termination at will – Reasonable expectations Skaneateles Country Club v. Cambs CA 21-01218 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff owns property containing boat slips. The parties entered into an assignment agreement to which the plaintiff transferred the use and occupancy rights of its boats slips to the ...

