Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Singletary

Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Singletary

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Leaving crime scene – Multiple potential suspects People v. Singletary KA 21-01628 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the police lacked reasonable suspicion to justify the initial seizure of the vehicle ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo