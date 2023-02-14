Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge denies second round of sanctions

Judge denies second round of sanctions

Magistrate fined defendants more than $100,000 previously

By: Bennett Loudon February 14, 2023 0

A federal judge has declined order monetary sanctions against two prison guard defendants for a delay in discovery materials related to a lawsuit accusing them of beating an inmate.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo