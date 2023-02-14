Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / New law helps youth experiencing homelessness access health care | Commentary

New law helps youth experiencing homelessness access health care | Commentary

By: Special to The Daily Record Mike Hudson and Richard A. Dollinger February 14, 2023 0

Runaways and youths experiencing homelessness are among New York’s most neglected and vulnerable populations. Often driven to the streets by violence in their homes or substantial conflict with family members or others in their home, these desperate youths have not been able to access essential health care without their parents’ approval. As a consequence, they often ignore ...

