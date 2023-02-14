Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

By: The Associated Press February 14, 2023 0

A New York appeals court on Tuesday rejected Fox News' bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped "steal" the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump. A five-judge panel ruled unanimously against the network, host Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs. They said ...

