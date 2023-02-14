Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY state has 12 weeks paid parental leave for some employees

NY state has 12 weeks paid parental leave for some employees

By: The Associated Press February 14, 2023 0

More than 10,000 New York state employees will be eligible for 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave starting Tuesday under a new policy from Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration. The policy covers nonunionized state employees, including managers and administrative support workers. And it covers parents of adopted and foster children, according to the Hochul administration. Administration officials ...

