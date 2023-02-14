Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Smarter Tools Inc. v. Chongqing Sinci Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Smarter Tools Inc. v. Chongqing Sinci Import & Export Co., Ltd.

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration award Doctrine of Functus Officio – Remand for reasoned award Smarter Tools Inc. v. Chongqing Sinci Import & Export Co., Ltd. 21-724-cv Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Perez Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of its petition to vacate an arbitral award and granting the cross-petition confirming the award. The district ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo