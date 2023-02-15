Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / KeyBank seeks judgment alleging loan default against Suffolk Co. developer

KeyBank seeks judgment alleging loan default against Suffolk Co. developer

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 15, 2023 0

KeyBank, NA is seeking summary judgment in state Supreme Court against a Suffolk County developer, alleging the firm owes more than $1.9 on a defaulted loan made for a Brockport project from more than a decade ago. In papers filed last week in Monroe County, KeyBank says McLean Development, its executives and several affiliated LLCs failed ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo