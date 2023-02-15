Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 1, 2023    52 NOT PROVIDED SPENCERPORT PROFESSIONAL LLC to DENNISON, DEAN T et ano Property Address: MANITOU ROAD - PART OF, GREECE NY Liber: 12775 Page: 0485 Tax Account: 033.01-3-42.1 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 STEWART, ANN M to DISTASIO, ELIZABETH A et ano Property Address: 8015 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, RUSH NY Liber: 12775 ...

