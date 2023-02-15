Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 31, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 31, 2023    54 NOT PROVIDED FLAGG, ALICIA et ano to BUCKNER, JAKARRI et ano Property Address: 115 PARKDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12775 Page: 0255 Tax Account: 090.52-1-21 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KWOK, SIIU KI PAUL to ZHANG, XIAN Property Address: 212 WINTERGREEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12775 Page: 0146 Tax Account: 150.10-5-12./212 Full Sale ...

