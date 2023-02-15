Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 31, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 31, 2023     41 14420 GALLO, ANTHONY VINCENT & GALLO, CHRISTINE ANN Property Address: 3238 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $276,450.00 SMITH, SEAN W Property Address: 150 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $170,000.00 14450 POWLIN, EMMA G Property Address: 21 DELAND PARK, ...

