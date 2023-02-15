Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Ethical conduct: In re Demetriades

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Ethical conduct Sealing of appeal – Due process In re Demetriades 20-2559 Judges Sack, Sullivan, and Park Background: The respondent appealed from a determination of the United States District Court for the Eastern District that found her liable for violating provisions of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct and imposing sanctions ...

