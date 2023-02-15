Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON and JENNIFER PELTZ February 15, 2023 0

A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with the pain and rage caused by his racist attack. Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron's sentencing when he was charged by a man in the audience, ...

