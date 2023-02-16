Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Comprehensive housing and zoning regulations set to sweep across New York | Civil Litigation

Comprehensive housing and zoning regulations set to sweep across New York | Civil Litigation

By: Special to The Daily Record Ericka B. Elliott February 16, 2023 0

In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed the New York Housing Compact, which includes a series of proposals to address the purportedly low housing selection across New York. The New York Housing Compact aims to complement the Governor’s Housing Plan announced last year to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes throughout New York. Additionally, several bills ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo