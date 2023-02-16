Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Defamation: Trinh v. Nguyen

Fourth Department – Defamation: Trinh v. Nguyen

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defamation Anti-SLAPP amendments – Retroactive application Trinh v. Nguyen CA 22-00350 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging defamation and defamation per se. It is alleged that the defendant published statements on two web sites alleging that the plaintiff engaged in a fraudulent and criminal ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo