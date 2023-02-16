Fourth Department – Obstruction of governmental administration: People v. Tubbins

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Obstruction of governmental administration Probable cause – Illegal search and seizure People v. Tubbins KA 19-01440 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that it was in error to refuse ...

