Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at Buffalo plant

Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at Buffalo plant

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE CHAPMAN February 16, 2023 0

Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United. The workers at the Buffalo plant received an email Wednesday evening updating them on a new policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants' permission, the group said in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo