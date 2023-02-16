Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kramarchyk named Outstanding Young Lawyer

Kramarchyk named Outstanding Young Lawyer

Harris Beach associate recognized by state Bar Association

By: Bennett Loudon February 16, 2023 0

Katerina Kramarchyk, an associate attorney at Harris Beach PLLC, has received the New York State Bar Association’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award.

