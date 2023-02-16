Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 23, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN RUSSO, NICHOLAS M 11 THOMAS AVENUE, BATAVIA NY 14020 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 SANTIAGO, MIGUEL A 97 LEFROIS STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 SHAFFER, AHNA M 1638 OAKMONTE BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $220.00 SHEFFIELD, JENNIFER C 83 ORCHARD STREET, WEBSTER ...

