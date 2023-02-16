Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 1, 2023     57 NOT PROVIDED DENNISON, DEAN T & DENNISON, JACQUELINE P Property Address: MANITOU ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: SPENCERPORT PROFESSIONAL LLC Amount: $42,500.00 WEBBER, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 7 SKYLIGHT TR, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $480,000.00 14420 FETZNER, MARIANN & FETZNER, MARTIN Property Address: 3205  PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo