Second Circuit – Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery: Hall v. United States

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence Hall v. United States 17-1513 Judges Kearse, Leval, and Carney Background: The petitioner pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and unlawful use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. ...

