Home / News / Appeals court orders new trial

Appeals court orders new trial

Defendant's statement should have been suppressed

By: Bennett Loudon February 17, 2023 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in an assault and robbery case because the defendant’s post-arrest statement was improperly used by the prosecutor.

