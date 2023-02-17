Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Chat GPT 101 for lawyers: The upsides and downsides

Chat GPT 101 for lawyers: The upsides and downsides

By: Nicole Black February 17, 2023 0

There’s a new technology making waves that should be on your radar if it isn’t already: ChatGPT. The reason you should familiarize yourself with it is because all signs indicate that this cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology and other tools like it will have a significant impact on the practice of law. ChatGPT is an artificial ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo