Fourth Department – Mens rea: People v. Vazquez

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mens rea People v. Vazquez KA 17-01972 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of manslaughter arguing that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence because the people failed to prove that he recklessly caused the victim’s death. The evidence at trial established ...

