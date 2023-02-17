Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder’s communications

Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder’s communications

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER February 17, 2023 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge showed growing impatience Thursday with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can't be traced. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately change a ...

