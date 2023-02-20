Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County District Attorney’s weekly update

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2023 0

Current and upcoming felony trials: The trial of Adriel Riley continues with Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, and ADA Matthew Schiano. Riley is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the alleged murder of Steven Amenhauser. Co-defendant Zayvion Perry, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is ...

