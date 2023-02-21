Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case

Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 21, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of an American ...

