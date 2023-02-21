Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child custody: Wells v. Freeland

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Nonparent custody – Parental custody superior right Wells v. Freeland CAF 21-00903 Appealed from Family Court, Seneca County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order granting the motion of respondent grandmother to dismiss his motion to modify a prior stipulated order of custody and visitation, and his petition ...

