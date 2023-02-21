Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Public nuisance: Westside Grocery & Deli v. City of Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public nuisance Prohibited conduct – Penal Law Westside Grocery & Deli v. City of Syracuse TP 22-00508 Transferred from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner-plaintiff commenced an Article 78 proceeding and declaratory action seeking to annul a determination that a public nuisance existed on premises where it operated a ...

