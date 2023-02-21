Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 3, 2023    43 NOT PROVIDED HEUSINGER, RUBY LEE to ANDERSON, ERNEST Property Address: 26 PARDEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12776 Page: 0412 Tax Account: 091.79-2-8.001 Full Sale Price: $65,000.00 TUTTLE, KATHERINE M to FAIRPORT VILLAGE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 54 EAST AVENUE, PERINTON NY Liber: 12776 Page: 0334 Tax Account: 153.09-2-58 Full Sale Price: $1.00 TUTTLE, ...

