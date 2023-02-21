Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 23-24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 23, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT BLANKENBUSH, K D 699 NORTH ROAD APARTMENT 1, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $400.00 BOOTH, ANDREA 6249 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE APARTMENT 1, NORFOLK VA 23513 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $200.00 BORNT, WILLIAM M 12 ROCKERY TERRACE, WEST SAND LAKE NY 12196 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $200.00 BUECHEL, EMORY ...

