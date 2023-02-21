Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 24, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 24, 2023 MECHANICS LIEN DAVIS, LARRYETTA T Favor: CRAWFORD, PATRICIA A Amount: $16,500.00 92 ELMGROVE ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

