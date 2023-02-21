Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 3, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2023     34 NOT PROVIDED SHERMAN, EDWARD Property Address: 111 EASTMORELAND ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: PEMM, LLC Amount: $179,000.00 14420 CRAMER, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 5739 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,661.00 14428 HOWARD, JOHN R & PIAZZA HOWARD, LAURIE Property Address: 1 CHISWICK DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo