Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 24, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CALI, LUCILLE A Appoints: CALI, CHARLES V CSMC 2021-JR1 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC KRISZTEN, ANNA Appoints: KRIZSTEN, ROBERT JR MYOTT, WALLACE BRENT Appoints: SWANSON, ANNE WALLIS PASCUZZI, ANDREA ROSE Appoints: PASCUZZI, MARK ANTHONY WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

