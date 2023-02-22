Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Ex-NY jail guard gets 6-month sentence for beating detainee

Ex-NY jail guard gets 6-month sentence for beating detainee

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2023 0

A former Schenectady jail guard who beat and seriously injured a detainee has been sentenced to six months behind bars, to the dismay of prosecutors who sought a stiffer sentence. Eugene Sellie pleaded guilty to felony assault and misdemeanor official misconduct charges in the November 2020 beating of John Mannarino. But while prosecutors had offered a ...

