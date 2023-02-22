Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Public Health Law: Williams v. Kaleida Health

Fourth Department – Public Health Law: Williams v. Kaleida Health

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public Health Law Suspension of hospital privileges – Exclusive remedy Williams v. Kaleida Health CA 22-00652 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff is a licensed physician who had medical staff privileges at facilities owned by the defendant. He applied for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 mask mandate ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo