Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 6, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 6, 2023    66 NOT PROVIDED BOEHLKE, JEREMY R to JB HOME PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 807 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12776 Page: 0683 Tax Account: 120.63-4-12 Full Sale Price: $0.00 HARTMAN, ZACHARY T to RATH, LUKE W Property Address: 104 WALKER ROAD, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12777 Page: 0026 Tax Account: 023.03-1-14 Full Sale Price: ...

