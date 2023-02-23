Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 7, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 7, 2023    38 NOT PROVIDED FLANAGAN, ELIZABETH LOVE et ano to FLANAGAN, ELIZABETH LOVE et ano Property Address: 328 VILLAGE WALK CIRCLE, OGDEN NY Liber: 12777 Page: 0394 Tax Account: 086.16-4-22 Full Sale Price: $0.00 HERKO, ARNOLD T to SPM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 115 BLUFF DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12777 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo