Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT THOMAS, TAMIKA V 279 JOSEPH AVENUE APT 49, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 TITUS, MARVIN L 971 CHILI AVENUE APARTMENT 107, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 TOLEDO, ANGEL L 434 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $288.00 VICKERS, ...

