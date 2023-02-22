Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CALLAN, NATHAN J 200 WINTERGREEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 CAMACHO, PEDRO M 308 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 CANNON, EDDIE E 65 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 CLEVELAND, CLEOPHUS W 461 BERNARD STREET, ...

