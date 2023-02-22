Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 6, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 6, 2023     59 NOT PROVIDED HUNT, BRIAN J & HUNT, BRIANNE M Property Address: 1145 VROOM, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $370,000.00 14420 SWITZER, PAUL Property Address: 193 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,000.00 14464 DIXON, JENNIFER K Property Address: 13 HIGHVIEW DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Lender: ...

