Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 7, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2023     45 14420 Connors-Rizzo, Anne E Property Address: 3 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $126,500.00 14445 SPM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 115 BLUFF DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: HOLLANDER, STEVEN Amount: $50,000.00 14450 CLARK, CYNTHIA M & CLARK, MARK R Property Address: 56 LITTLE SPRING RUN, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo