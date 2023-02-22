Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Failure-to-hire discrimination: Syeed v. Bloomberg L.P.

February 22, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Failure-to-hire discrimination Nonresident Syeed v. Bloomberg L.P. 22-1251 Judges Jacobs, Sullivan, and Perez Background: At issue is whether a non-resident plaintiff not yet employed in New York City or state satisfies the impact requirement of the New York City Human Rights Law or the New York State Human Rights Law, if the ...

