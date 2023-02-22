Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Restitution order: United States v. McIntosh

Second Circuit – Restitution order: United States v. McIntosh

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Restitution order Late preliminary order – Plain error United States v. McIntosh 14-1908 Judges Walker, Lohier, and Stanceu Background: The defendant appealed from an amended judgment of conviction for Hobbs Act robbery and firearm offenses. He argues that an order of forfeiture should be vacated because the district court failed to enter ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo