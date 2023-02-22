Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2023 0

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo