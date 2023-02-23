Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Average long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.5% this week

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since November, more grim news for a housing market that's been in decline for a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.5% from 6.32% last week. The average rate a year ago ...

