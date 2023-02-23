Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2023 0

The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on federal fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. Federal agents arrested Carlos Watson at a Manhattan ...

