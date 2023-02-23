Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Home Leasing completes purchase of Main & Clinton property

Home Leasing completes purchase of Main & Clinton property

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 23, 2023 0

Home Leasing has taken the next critical step toward redevelopment of the blighted northwest corner of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue with the purchase of the one of the long-ignored properties. MC Associates Housing Development Fund Corp. paid $1.2 million to Chah Kil Cho for the corner building at 216-218 East Main St. The deal ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo