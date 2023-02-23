Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Absent and indispensable party: Seneca Nation v. Hochul

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Absent and indispensable party Collateral estoppel – Eleventh Amendment Seneca Nation v. Hochul 20-4247-cv Judges Kearse, Walker, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiff commenced a lawsuit seeking relief from the defendants’ ongoing use of an invalid easement over its tribal land. The defendants appealed from the denial of their motions to dismiss. The ...

